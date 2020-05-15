Nancy Carol Sanders Williams
Birmingham
Nancy Carol Sanders Williams, of Birmingham, passed away May 12, 2020, at the age of 78. Preceding her in death are her parents Jesse General and Emma Genell Green Sanders, her brother, Jesse Robert “Bobby” Sanders, and her daughter, Melissa Caron Williams. Williams was a graduate of Albertville High School. Carol retired from BellSouth Services, as well as from the Cathedral Church of the Advent.
She is survived by her son and daughter- in-law, Stephen Cory and Eva Helena Williams; niece, Leanne (Richard) McElrath; nephews, John (Tayo) Sanders, and Michael Sanders; aunt, Peggy Whitt; and cousins, Johnny Brown Sanders, Michael Whitt, Tim Whitt, Jan Whitt and Jerry Kilpatrick.
Carol was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Advent. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. before the service. Services will be held at Albertville Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 16, at 2 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Beulah Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Albertville Memorial Chapel.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Amber Elizabeth Carroll
Albertville
Amber Elizabeth Carroll, 31, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Due to the current State Health Department requirements the family will be holding private services with burial to be in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery at Aroney. Eric Wilcox and Tony Holcomb will officiate.
She is survived by her parents, Tony and Jolinda Carroll, David and Kathy Holland Jones; brothers, Andrew Carroll (Brenda), Kasey Jones; grandmother, Margaret Jones; and grandfather, Thomas Carroll.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Frances E. Thayer
Albertville
Frances E. Thayer, 100, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
A memorial service and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, Oklahoma, will be announced at a later date.
She is survived by her sons, Byron Marshall (Nancy), David Marshall of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Scottie Don Shirley
Albertville
Scottie Don Shirley, 74, Albertville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 15, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Lonnie Craft and Greg Shirley officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Sammie Shirley; son, Greg Shirley (Sheila); daughter, Alison Blackmon (Michael); son, Scott Sherman (Stacey); step-children, Destin (Shane) Baugh, Mitch Bopp; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Shirley, Stanley Shirley (Betty); and sisters, Kay Pepper (Douglass), Fay Kilgo (Homer).
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented