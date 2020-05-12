Allie Truman Duckett
Albertville
Allie Truman Duckett, 75, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He is survived by wife, Nancy Duckett; sons and daughters-in-law, Cary and Cherry, Jason and Genee Duckett; six grandchildren; brothers, James Duckett, Scott Duckett (Pattie); sisters, Sybil Allen, Gail Davis, Martha Jo Johnson.
His family will have a private graveside service at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Dr. Ric Camp, Dr. Cary Duckett and Dr. Jason Duckett will officiate.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Bessie Euline Green Moore
Fyffe
Bessie Euline Green Moore, 83, of Fyffe, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Due to current State Health Department requirements the family will be holding a private graveside service with burial to be in Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Paul Malone will officiate.
She is survived by her daughter, Lorene Brewton; son, James “Punky” Moore; sisters, Annie Dixon, Gaynell Lemons; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty Jean Harris
Boaz
Betty Jean Harris, 70, of Boaz passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
The family will be having a private graveside Service at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Mike Johnson will be officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Tracey Harris; daughter, Pamela Harris (Roger Clines); son, Stacey Harris; sister, Perleen Eubanks Cason; sister-in-law, Brenda Thompson.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Charles “Charlie” Edward Gibson
Sardis
Charles “Charlie” Edward Gibson, 92, of Sardis, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Holcomb Johnson Gibson; daughters, Marcie Curtis, Patti White (Ron), one grandson; brothers-in-law, Bill Holcomb, Richard Holcomb (Cathy).
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
David Locklear
Albertville
David Locklear, 57, of Albertville, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service at Mt. Vernon Cemetery with Bro. David Martin officiating.
He is survived by his sisters, Kathy Howard (Wallace), Becky Holmes.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Imo Jean Jolley Duvall
Guntersville
(Formerly of Albertville)
Imo Jean Jolley Duvall, 88, of Guntersville, formerly of Albertville, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
The family will be having a private graveside service at Rock Springs Cemetery. Rev. Glenn Stewart and Rev. Melton Smith will be officiating.
She is survived by her sons, Tony Duvall (Teresa), Larry Duvall (Jaynie Howard); five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Welton Jolley (Wanda); sister-in-law, Myrna Jolley.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Linda Flanders
Boaz
Linda Flanders, 73, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Lucille T. Stephens Chumley
Crossville
Lucille T. Stephens Chumley, 90, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Her family held a graveside service Tuesday, May 12, at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Rev. Morris Stephens and Rev. Joe Davis officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Lyman Chumley; children, Morris Stephens (LeeAnn), Elden Chumley (Lori), Devora Porter (Glen); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Crossville Memorial Chapel directed.
Robert Buchanan
Albertville
Robert Buchanan, 78, of Albertville, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
The family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date.
He is survived by his sisters, Diane Mitchell (Kermit), Sue Buchanan, Janice Thomas, Vickie Buchanan; brother, Rabon Buchanan (Dot).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented