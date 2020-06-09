Norman Gerald Reaves
Arab
Norman Gerald Reaves passed away peacefully from this life the afternoon of June 7 after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded and supported by his loving wife and family.
Gerald was born in Albertville, Alabama on Dec. 14, 1937.
Gerald was a loving husband, father and brother. His greatest joy was being with his family. He was known as a jokester who loved to laugh. During his last months and weeks, he continued to joke and never lost his positive outlook and sense of humor.
He loved Alabama football, reading, fishing and traveling with Mimi to their mountain getaway.
Gerald was an active member of Gilliam Springs Baptist Church in Arab, Alabama.
Gerald is survived by his devoted wife, Mimi; by his three children (and spouses), Mike Reaves (Kathy), Stephanie Thompson (Brad), Brian Reaves (Andrea); 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. Gerald is also survived by his sister, Janie Gray. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Louise Reaves; sister, Patty Knight.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or the Gilliam Springs Building Fund.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.
Wilma F. Farley
Wilma F. Farley, 80, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Funeral services are today, Wednesday June 10, at noon at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memory Gardens.
Raymond F. Craven
Boaz
Raymond F. Craven, 81, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 7, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Goforth and Bro. Mickey Perigo officiating. Burial followed in adjoining cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Alvanell Craven; daughters, Kay Vaughn, Norms Chandler (Jeff), Mina Butler (Justin); son, Ray Craven; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Myers, Sarah Smith, Emily Gray; brothers, Harold Craven, Archie Crawford.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Louise Mayo
Albertville
Louise Mayo, 85, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Graveside services were held Sunday, June 6, at Beulah Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Mayo; daughters, Judy Claburn, Robin Cofield (Mark); two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Douglas, Linda Murray, Ruby Crawford; brother, Donald Robbins.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Kathleen Pierce
(formerly of Boaz)
Kathleen Pierce, 93, formerly of Boaz, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Her funeral service was held Sunday, June 7, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial following in Union Cemetery. Rev. Doyce Putman, Rev. Wayne Brooks and Rev. Rodney Champion officiated.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Champion (Brenda); daughter-in-law, Belinda Champion; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Judy Shell
Albertville
Judy Shell, 77, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Williamson officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Shell; daughters, Deborah Bethune (Shannon), Kim Jackson (Allan); son, Jeff Shell; three grandchildren; sister, Jane Irvin (Mickey); brother, James Rhodarmer.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Janice Kirkley Allen
Boaz
Janice Kirkley Allen, 76, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Allen; son and daughter-in-law, Ethan Allen and Zandrah Stoneburner; brother, Bob Kirkley; sister, Linda Kay Moore.
Cremation services provided by Geraldine Funeral Home.
Effie Mae Cochran
Albertville
Effie Mae Cochran, 85, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Graveside services were held Monday, June 8, at Memorial Hill with Bro. Terry Sharp officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Myranda Pegues (Keith); sons, Phillip Henson (Deanna), Pete Cochran, Jr. (Rhonda), Jimmy Cochran (Gina); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Shirley Walker
Boaz
Shirley Walker, 77, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be today, Wednesday, June 10, at 2 p.m. in McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Jerri Manasco and Doyle Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Lamar Walker of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Lorri and Mack Johnson of Harvest; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale Umphrey, Melvin Umphrey and Glenn Umphrey all of Boaz; sisters, Wilma Brooks of Boaz, Lynda Mitchell of Moody and Syble LaRue of Albertville.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented