Margaret Nell Pair Reeves passed into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 28, 2020. She was 86 years old.
A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, in the sanctuary of Mount Calvary Baptist Church (201 Rose Road, Albertville, Alabama), with visitation to be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dean Timbes and Brent Roe will officiate.
The youngest and last surviving of Eula and Grady Pair’s four children, Margaret was born and raised in Albertville, Alabama, and lived all but just a few years of her life on Section Line Road. In 1955, she married James David “J.D.” Reeves. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage before he passed away in 1998. She was a long-time member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Albertville, where she volunteered in the nursery and with Vacation Bible School until her health no longer permitted it. Margaret worked at the telephone company for a few years before her marriage and until she became a mother. When her youngest child started to school, Margaret accepted the job of secretary to the pastor of the church, a job she held for 35 years until her retirement in 2002. Cooking for her family always brought Margaret great pleasure, and she enjoyed playing dominos regularly with her friends for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings-Les Pair, Inez Pair Moultrie, and Lila Mae Pair Rains-as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many beloved friends.
She is survived by her children and their spouses whom she loved and treated as her own-Charlotte (Gerald) Stewart of Gardendale, Alabama; Terry (Michelle) Reeves of Albertville; Kevin (Lisa) Reeves of Guntersville; and Brent (Lorna) Reeves of Hoover, Alabama. She was a devoted grandmother to David Reeves of Indianapolis, Indiana; Anna (John) Holcomb of Hixon, Tennessee, Carly (Michael) Robertson of Pelham, Alabama; Michael (Macy) Reeves of saint Petersburg, Florida; Emma Reeves of Portland, Oregon; and Phillip Reeves of New York City, New York. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren- Parker, Emmy, and Piper Holcomb. Margaret leaves behind sisters-in-law Marjorie Pair, Irene Reeves Stephens, and Wynelle Reeves Harrison, as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Margaret’s memory to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville, AL, or to the missions offerings of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
In keeping with current Alabama Health Department ordinances, masks will be required at the visitation and at the Funeral Service, and appropriate social distancing will be observed. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
