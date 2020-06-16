Charlotte Starling Bartlett
Dothan
Charlotte Starling “Lottie” Bartlett, 3, a resident of Dothan, ran into the arms of Jesus Saturday night, June 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, June 18, in the Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Thompson and Reverend James Drake officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Headland. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at the visitation and the funeral. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Anza Imani Rescue Foundation, 239 County Road 836, Clanton, AL 35046 or to the Calvary Baptist Church “Adoption Fund”, 901 Montezuma Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303.
Lottie was born on Good Friday, April 14, 2017. She came into the world quickly and never stopped running. She had an infectious smile, and she brought laughter and joy to her family and anyone with whom she brushed shoulders. She is survived by her parents, Tyler and Chelsey Friedman Bartlett; two sisters, Chloe Bartlett and Noelle Bartlett; a brother, Luke Bartlett, all of Dothan; grandparents, Todd “Poppie” and Jeanne Friedman of Headland, “Papa” Mark Bartlett (Connie) of Guntersville and Tracy Drake of Altoona; great-grandparents Nell Bartlett of Douglas, and Billy and Dorothy Buckelew of Albertville; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at holmanmortuaries.com.
Madeleine Bains Appleton
Albertville
Madeleine Bains Appleton, 88, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Huntsville. She was the daughter of William Talley Bains, Jr., and Madeleine Bell Bains. Madeleine was a lifelong resident of Albertville and graduated from Albertville High School in 1949, attended Ward Belmont College for Women in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated from Auburn University.
Madeleine was an English teacher at Albertville High School and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. Madeleine loved family, books and spending time in Albertville with her friends. She had a passion for teaching and reading and loved to see her former students around town. Known for a strong will and a kind heart, she will be missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother William “Bubs” T. Bains, III, and her son William “Bill” B. Appleton (Jo Ann). She is survived by her children Jack Appleton (Kathy), Karen Appleton (Clay), Betsy Smith (David ); six grandchildren; five great grandchildren and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Albertville or the Albertville Public Library.
Stanley James Carroll
Boaz
Stanley James Carroll, 61, of Boaz passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
A public funeral service was held Monday, June 15, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Dr. Aaron Johnson officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Marolyn Carroll of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Taylor & Anna Carroll of Boaz; daughter, Tiffany Carroll of Albertville; step-sons, Justin Cornelius, Heath Harris; six grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Joey Carroll of Boaz, Tim and Misty Carroll of Georgia.
Mary Susan Dendy Ramey
Horton
Mary Susan Dendy Ramey, 65, of Horton, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
Her funeral service was held Tuesday, June 16, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in New Clear Creek Cemetery. Elder Ricky Harcrow officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Cherish Ramey, Kasey Ramey; two granddaughters; step-children, Kenny Ramey, Jr., Kristy Ramey Brooks; three step-grandchildren; brother, Phillip Wayne Dendy (Penny).
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Doris Daniell
Albertville
Doris Daniell, 96, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Funeral Services were held Friday, June 12, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with burial following in Memory Hill.
She is survived by her son, Tony Daniell (Beverly); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Rains (Charles).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Kaelin Collier
Calera
Kaelin Collier, 63, of Calera, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Graveside services will be held today, Wednesday June 17, at Rock Springs Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Carroll McDaniel; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Janni Earley (Jerry), Lisa Jones; brother, Terry Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
James Rhodarmer
Albertville
James Rhodarmer, 79, of Albertville, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 16, at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his son, Keith (Bethanie) Rhodarmer; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Jane Irvin (Mickey).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Carolyn Kirby Rooks
Carolyn Kirby Rooks, 77, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 14, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Gregg Whitt officiated. Burial followed in Marshall Memory Gardens.
Brandi Nance
Boaz
Brandi Nance, 40, of Boaz, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
A graveside service was held Sunday, June 14, at Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White officiated.
Brandi is survived by her sisters and brothers, Marjorie Graves, Ann Farrell, Sandy Freeman, Carolyn Duke, Terry Duke (Cindy).
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Willodean Goggans Buchanan
Albertville
Willodean Goggans Buchanan, 81, of Albertville, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
Her Funeral service was held Sunday, June 14, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial following in Myrtle Tree Cemetery. Rev. Richard Soper, Rev. Jon Hamilton, Rev. Jackie Buchanan and Rev. Matt Mullinax officiated.
She is survived by her husband, James “Jimmy” Buchanan; children, Deborah White (Mike), Joey Buchanan (Patsy), Jerry Buchanan (Angie); daughter-in-law: Brenda Buchanan; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister, Gloria Crow (Alford); brother: Kenneth Goggans (Nila).
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
Commented