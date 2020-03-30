Austin Graham McClearen
Albertville
Austin Graham McClearen, 92, of Albertville passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
The family held a private memorial service on Sunday, March 29, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Billy Joe Taylor, 55, of Albertville, passed away on Friday Mar. 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 16, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Humphrey and Bro. Steve Stewart officiating. Burial followed in Brasher’s Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Lowe; sons, Dillan Pierce, stepsons, Justin Pierce, David Stephens, Lamar Dean; four grandchildren; parents, George and Mildred Taylor; sister, Gwen Duckett; brothers, Mike “Tiny” Taylor, Lonnie Taylor.
Arrangements were entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Thomas H. Miller
Boaz
Thomas H. Miller, 72, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He will have a private family graveside service at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Otinger will be officiating.
Miller is survived by his daughter, Cristy (Jimmy) Garrard; sons, Keith (Sherry) Moorer, Kevin (Sabrina) Moorer; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Duke.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
William Edward “Ed” Williamson
Albertville
William Edward “Ed” Williamson, 84, of Albertville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williamson; daughters, Kathy Mason (Bill), Kathy Protz (Everette), Karin Price (Gary); seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine and Barbara; brother, Rickey Smith.
Arrangements were entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Yesenia Nunez
Albertville
Yesenia Nunez, 45, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She will have a private family graveside service Friday, April 3, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Matt Brooks will be officiating.
Nunez is survived by her husband, Oscar Nieto; children, Abel Hernandez Nieto, Valeria Hernandez, Carmen Hernandez; three grandchildren; parents, Carmen Cervantes, Bulmaro Nunez Camarillo; brothers and sisters, Raul Cervantes, Vickie Nunez, Juana Nunez, Jose Alberto Nunez, Alex Nunez, Junior Flores.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
