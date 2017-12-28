Local News

Popular Stories

Sports

+3
ASWA All-State Football Team

ASWA All-State Football Team

The Alabama Sports Writers Association recognized nine players from The Reporter’s coverage area on its 2017 All-State Football Team, which was released late Saturday night. Read more

College Sports

SEC MEN’S BASKETBALL NOTES

  • 0

» An NCAA-best four SEC men’s basketball teams rank in the top 15 of the Dec. 26 NCAA RPI, including No. 8 Texas…

SEC BOWL SCHEDULE

SEC BOWL SCHEDULE

  • 0

Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl (Houston) – Missouri vs. Texas, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., ESPN, SiriusXM 80